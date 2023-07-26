HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting a woman multiple times with a baseball bat.

Larry Kabana pleaded guilty to aggravated assault–serious bodily injury caused, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said he was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation.

On July 2, 2022, officers responded to the 2600 block of Banko Lane in Hellertown for the report of a woman struck in the head with a baseball bat. Upon arrival, officers learned the 49-year-old victim went to her neighbor’s house to seek help, the DA's office said.

Officers saw the woman bleeding from the top of her head and blood running down her face, according to the DA's office. The victim told police she and Kabana were arguing about their relationship ending in the upstairs bedroom when Kabana retrieved a wooden baseball bat and threatened to hit the woman, the DA's office said.

The victim told police Kabana struck her multiple times with the baseball bat and then shoved her down a flight of steps, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says she tried to escape but was hit in the back as Kabana hit her once again with the baseball bat.

The victim was then able to escape through the side door to the safety of the neighbor’s house. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.