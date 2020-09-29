WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man authorities accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with three children at a Whitehall Township daycare has pleaded guilty.
Zachary Zimmerman pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, all felonies.
He faces a sentence of anywhere from 35 months to 27 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m.
Detectives with the Whitehall Township Police Department launched an investigation and interviewed three victims who attended A Lot Like Home Daycare at 2307 North First Avenue between 2011 and 2017.
Officials determined the three victims were children at the daycare when Zimmerman allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with them.
At the time, Zimmerman lived at the location of the daycare.