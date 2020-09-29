Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall

 

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -  A man authorities accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with three children at a Whitehall Township daycare has pleaded guilty.

Zachary Zimmerman pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, all felonies.

He faces a sentence of anywhere from 35 months to 27 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Detectives with the Whitehall Township Police Department launched an investigation and interviewed three victims who attended A Lot Like Home Daycare at 2307 North First Avenue between 2011 and 2017.

Officials determined the three victims were children at the daycare when Zimmerman allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with them.

At the time, Zimmerman lived at the location of the daycare.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.