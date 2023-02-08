A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to multiple news reports.

The U.S. Department of Justice arrested suspected bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Masud in September 2022. He was taken into custody after previously being held in Libya on unrelated crimes.

In 2020, the Justice Department announced charges against Masud, making him the third Libyan intelligence official indicted.

The attack took the lives of 270 people when the bomb detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland on December 21, 1988. Two of the people killed were from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The father of a Lehigh Valley man who died on the flight recently spoke out.