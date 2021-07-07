Rashad Martin wanted in Bethlehem

Rashad Martin, 39

 Bethlehem police

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on child endangerment charges.

Rashad Martin, 39, was last known to frequent the area of West Third Street and Brodhead Avenue in South Bethlehem, and he may be homeless, Bethlehem police said.

He's facing three counts of endangering welfare of children. Police did not elaborate on what led to the charges.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts should call police at 610-865-7187 or 610-997-7674. Callers can remains anonymous.

