ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was rescued after a fire ripped through a set of row homes in Allentown on Thursday.
The man, who was sleeping on the third floor of the first home and was the only one inside, climbed onto the roof and was rescued by fire fighters with the ladder truck. Fire Chief James Wehr says he could hear the smoke alarm on arrival.
"That probably saved his life," Wehr said.
The man was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. The Red Cross is on scene helping those affected, as all four homes are a total loss.
Crews say the fire started at a home on the 400 block of Harrison Street, then ripped through the walls and into three other homes.
Video from a 69 News viewer shows a plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.
Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the homes were heavily damaged.