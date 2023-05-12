WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – One person became stuck in a 12-foot trench when it collapsed in Whitehall Township Friday morning.

Fire officials say the man was in the trench near Lehigh Fuels on Lehigh Street when the trench collapsed. He was then covered up to his hair, but his co-workers were able to dig him out.

The man did sustain a leg injury from the incident.

Crews had to use ropes and a rigging system to pull the man out. The rescue took about a half an hour.

The Whitehall Fire Department was assisted by the Catasauqua Fire Department and Cetronia Ambulance.