S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One Lehigh County man is alive and well thanks to the fast actions of bystanders and first responders.
A year ago, James Bushner went for a run and went into cardiac arrest. On Father's Day, he was reunited with the team that saved his life.
It was Mother's Day 2021 that James, 67, went for a run in South Whitehall Township, something he's done almost every day since he was young.
"Got in my running stuff, I remember leaving the house, but I don't remember going down or anything," he recalled.
In an instant, James went into cardiac arrest.
"It had been an hour and he wasn't home and I knew something was not right," said Maureen Bushner, James' wife. "I was scared, to be honest I was scared, I knew something had happened."
A bystander started CPR immediately, and first responders rushed to the scene.
"We got there a few seconds after the police department. They were just getting his shirt up for the AED so we jumped on with CPR right away," said Ed Gleason, captain of the Woodlawn Fire Department.
After a team effort, James' heartbeat was back, and Jim was rushed to the hospital.
"This is probably the 10th or 12th patient I've had come back for us, but this is the first one I've been able to shake his hand," said Michael LaPearl, paramedic supervisor with Cetronia Ambulance.
The crew says CPR was key in this situation, and that it's a life-saving tactic everyone should learn how to do.
"Its a rewarding feeling," said Eric Nordor, South Whitehall Township police officer. "Makes you wanna keep coming back and doing this every day."