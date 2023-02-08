PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say three people assaulted a man while he was sitting in his car in his driveway, then stole the car.

It happened around Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. on York Place, near Old Orchard Park, in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, police say.

The 22-year-old was in his car, parked in his driveway, when three people came up and forced their way into the car at gunpoint. They tried to get the man into the backseat and there was a struggle, but the victim was able to get out of the car, township police say.

The three then took off in the stolen car, a 2015 hagane blue Infinity Q50 4-door sedan with Pa. license plate LLF-6195.

Police in nearby Wilson spotted the stolen car on Butler Street and took off after it, in a chase that went through Wilson and into the city of Easton. The stolen car was last seen at 13th and Northampton streets, police say.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the three involved and finding the stolen car.

Palmer Township police say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information should call 610-253-5844 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.