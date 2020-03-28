Wilson Borough robbery

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. -- A man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a pharmacy in Wilson Borough, Northampton County.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday outside the CVS in the 1500 block of Northampton Street at the Easton border.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y., was sitting in his car when a man opened the passenger door and tried to sell him a cell phone.

The victim refused and the man reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

The thief got some cash and ran off. He was last seen in the 1400 block of Pine Street in Easton.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson Borough police at 610-258-8542.

