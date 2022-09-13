ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A homeless man robbed the Americus Hotel, then ran from police and jumped off a bridge into a creek before being arrested, police say.

A man, later identified as Samuel Santiago-Delgado, went in the Americus on Hamilton Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday and pulled out a knife, Allentown police said in a news release Tuesday.

He robbed both the hotel and a guest who was in the lobby, police say.

The victims gave police a description, and officers spotted the suspect a short time later. A detective tried to stop him, but he ran and jumped off the bridge in the 300 block of Linden Street, landing in Jordan Creek below, police said.

Police arrested the 41-year-old, who is currently homeless, and he was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

Santiago-Delgado is facing charges of robbery, simple assault and theft.