FOGELSVILLE, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving a snake estimated to be at least 15 feet long, according to a news release from the Upper Macungie Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville shortly after 2 p.m. for the report of a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck, township police said.
When patrol officers arrived on scene, they observed a 28-year-old man who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of the home with the mid portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck, according to the news release.
Due to the size of the reptile (estimated to be 15+ feet), one of the officers was able to shoot the snake without risking further injury to the man, township police said. Once the snake was injured from the gunshot, the officers were able to pull the man to safety, at which time emergency medical care was provided, according to the news release.
The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. At this time, township police say the man's medical condition is unknown.
The snake involved in the incident is dead, police said.
No word on how the snake ended up in the man's house.