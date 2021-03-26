ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Bucks County man allegedly told state investigators that he only agreed to meet with what he thought was an underage girl to prove she was a hoax.
But a day before making the drive to Allentown, he allegedly sent the 14-year-old naked pictures of himself, according to authorities.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Bradford Cope, of Richland Township, with unlawful contact with a minor, attempted statutory sexual assault and related offenses following his arrest Thursday outside an Allentown apartment complex. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 49-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $20,000.
A special agent with the attorney general’s office assumed the identity of a 14-year-old girl and began communicating on Wednesday with a male via the Skout app, according to the criminal complaint filed against Cope. The agent indicated to the male later identified as Cope that he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, according to court records. Investigators said they used Cope’s Skout profile picture to identify him through his driver's license.
After a short conversation on Skout, Cope and the agent agreed to message each other on the Kik app, which is where he revealed he was 49 years old. After the agent reiterated that he was a 14-year-old girl, Cope allegedly asked for sex and sent what he thought was a teenage girl two pictures of his penis, according to authorities.
Investigators allege he eventually agreed to meet the girl for sex in the 2900 block of Fernor Street in Allentown. About 8 p.m. Thursday, an agent spotted Cope’s car. After he told the girl to come outside to meet him, agents took him into custody.
Authorities seized his cell phone and allegedly found the message thread with the girl on the Kik app.
During an interview, he allegedly admitted to contacting a minor who he knew was only 14 years old and to sending her naked photos. But he told authorities that he only drove to Allentown to “prove that it was a hoax,” according to records. In fact, he told agents, he thought he was going to get robbed.
Cope now faces four counts of unlawful contact with a minor and single counts of attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of a communication device, all felonies.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 5.