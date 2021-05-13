A man convicted of promoting prostitution from behind bars has been sentenced.
Seth Mull, 33, was sentenced to 19 months to 7 years in prison, which will run consecutive to his prior sentence of 72 years to life, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Also, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania denied Mull’s appeal regarding his previous trial, in which a jury found him guilty of rape and human trafficking. In that appeal, Mull claimed the cases against him should not have been tried together, and he addressed concerns with regard to the admission of evidence.
Investigators say that back in 2019 Mull solicited a 27-year-old woman for prostitution by using an electronic tablet from the Northampton County Jail. Mull got locked up there after he was convicted of rape and the human trafficking of three women.