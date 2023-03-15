EASTON, Pa. - The man who assaulted five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College has learned his fate.

Clement Swaby was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 75 years to a maximum of 150 years in prison for the rape, burglaries and assaults in three separate incidents, in their homes, over the course of a year.

The prison sentence will be followed by 12 years of probation.

A judge said Swaby is "the worst of the worst" and "every woman's nightmare."

"Monsters do exist. You're one of them," the judge said.

A jury convicted the 36-year-old in November on all 26 charges, after five days of trial in which the victims testified against their assaulter.

The first incident was in May 2020, when a female student near Lehigh in Bethlehem awoke to see a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Swaby ran toward her with a knife and then sexually assaulted her and threatened to come back if she called the police.

In February 2021, a female at a home near Lafayette College in Easton said Swaby entered her bedroom with a knife and threatened to rape her, while another victim heard her roommate scream and then a male's voice. Swaby fled the scene, and one woman reported that cash was stolen from her wallet.

Then in March 2021, police responded to another home near Lafayette, where two women said Swaby entered their bedroom with a knife and demanded they perform a sexual act on each other. One victim realized a few days later that almost $500 was missing from her purse, and the other victim received notification that her Starbucks gift card was used at a store in New Jersey for an unauthorized purchase.

Swaby was first charged in the Lafayette incidents, then investigators say his DNA was linked to the 2020 rape at Lehigh.

After investigators put Swaby's DNA into a national data bank, several other agencies linked him to crimes in their jurisdictions. He was also charged in a sexual assault in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, and there was a similar case pending against him in Florida.

Swaby had been behind bars on $1.5 million, but bail was revoked after the guilty verdict.