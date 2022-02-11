SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man involved in the murder of a man in New York back in 2011 has been sentenced.
Kevin Taylor was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in the October 31, 2011, murder of Joshua Rubin in Brooklyn, New York, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Gary Robles and Michael Mazur were previously sentenced to 28 and 18 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in Rubin’s killing.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Today’s sentencing brings long-awaited closure to the family of Joshua Rubin for the horrific events from more than a decade ago when Taylor, Robles and Mazur killed Rubin during a planned drug robbery, and then burned and abandoned Rubin’s body in a deserted field in Pennsylvania. This case is another example of this Office’s commitment to seeking justice for victims, even if the road to justice is long. I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the Special Agents of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for persevering in this case until justice was achieved for the victim’s family.”
In 2011, Taylor, Robles, and Mazur planned to rob Joshua Rubin of a pound of marijuana. Robles agreed to bring a firearm to the robbery, the Justice Department said. Taylor lured Rubin to a Brooklyn apartment where, under the guise of purchasing the marijuana, the trio planned to rob Rubin of the drugs.
On the night of the robbery, Taylor and Robles waited inside the apartment while Mazur was positioned outside to serve as a lookout. After Rubin entered the apartment, Taylor and Robles demanded that Rubin surrender the marijuana. When Rubin refused, Robles shot and killed him, according to the news release.
After the murder, Taylor, Robles, and Mazur placed Rubin’s body into the trunk of a car and drove to South Whitehall Township. Once there, they placed Rubin’s body in a garbage can, doused it with an accelerant, and set the body on fire, according to the Justice Department.
They then drove back to New York in the early morning hours of November 1, 2011. After the murder, Taylor arranged to have Rubin’s credit cards used to purchase items from retail establishments in Orange County, New York.
In addition, in 2019 and 2020, Taylor attempted to impede the federal murder investigation by paying thousands of dollars to a potential witness and offering another witness hundreds of thousands of dollars if that witness refused to speak with law enforcement, according to the news release.