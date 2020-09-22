PHILADELPHIA – An Allentown man who pretended to be his stepfather in order to take money from his retirement account has been sentenced.
Erick Wandique, 26, was sentenced to three years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $87,657 in restitution and forfeiture in the same amount.
Wandique pleaded guilty in March 2020 to eight counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, after being charged with a nine-count indictment in August 2016, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Wandique pretended to be his stepfather, Luis Flores, in order to authorize fraudulent bank transactions and debit purchases, resulting in the depletion of nearly all of Flores’ retirement account, according to the release.
From December 2014 through March 2015, Wandique used his stepfather's money to withdraw cash, make wire transfers of funds, arrange payments through the BillPay service for the account, make debit purchases at retail stores, and take his friends on a trip to California.
After a family member confronted him about his newfound income and spending, Wandique fled the United States by flying to Honduras, which does not have an extradition agreement with the United States. On August 25, 2019, he was arrested after he tried to reenter the United States on a flight to New Orleans.