ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate.

Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and fleeing police.

In May, Otero-Ruiz admitted to shooting and killing Jose Melendez, 26, at Trout Creek Park in Allentown after the two got into a wreck.

He was arrested in Puerto Rico after fleeing the scene.