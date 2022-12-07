ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has learned his fate in the second fatal crash in which he was charged.

Devon Lindeman was sentenced Wednesday to 3-7 years in prison for his role in the 2020 crash in North Whitehall Township that left two motorcyclists dead, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.

That time will be added to the end of the current prison sentence he is serving for a speeding and drunk driving crash in Montgomery County, the DA's office said. A previous version of this story incorrectly said the sentences would run concurrently.

Lindeman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of homicide by vehicle and two summary counts in the North Whitehall crash on June 21, 2020.

Lindeman was driving a FedEx truck when he lost control and hit a motorcycle in the oncoming lane, authorities said. He fell out of his seat and onto the passenger-side floor area right before the impact, police said. Video showed he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Robert O'Rourke, 55, and Mary O'Rourke, 54, died from injuries in the crash.

Lindeman was also charged in a deadly crash in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County, in Sept. 2021. He was sentenced in August to 4.75-9 years in prison.

With both sentences, Lindeman will now serve at least 7-9 years before he is eligible for release, the DA's office said.