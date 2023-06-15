BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to DUI in a crash that injured two people, including the city's Human Resources Director.

Bryan Bokan had pleaded guilty to DUI with blood-alcohol content of more than 0.16, accidents involving injury, and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to court paperwork. He was sentenced to up to 18 months in prison followed by four years of probation, court documents say.

Bokan, who was a firefighter, was involved in an off-duty crash April 18, 2022 on Route 378. One suffered head and neck injuries; the other, the city's HR director, suffered moderate back and hip injuries.

Police had said Bokan's car was found several hours later, heavily damaged, parked in front of Bethlehem's firemen's union offices.

The affidavit of probable cause had said Bokan was intoxicated when he turned himself into police shortly after, saying he slammed into the back of a car when it hit its brakes. He never said why he left the scene, but did admit to mixing three drinks at the union hall.