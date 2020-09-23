PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Miguel Gonzalez Segovia, 31, of Veracruz, Mexico, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking drugs in the Lehigh Valley in November 2018, according to a Department of Justice news release.
In September 2019, Gonzalez Segovia pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute 69 kilograms cocaine, 14 kilograms of fentanyl, and 4 kilograms of acetyl fentanyl (a fentanyl analogue).
According to court documents, a Pennsylvania state trooper stopped Gonzalez Segovia while he was driving on Interstate 78 in Northampton County. He was evasive in answering questions and provided conflicting information about his destination and purpose for traveling through Northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Justice.
The trooper also saw nine large suitcases stacked inside the rented vehicle Gonzalez Segovia was driving, according to the news release. After searching the vehicle and one of the suitcases to reveal approximately 50 pounds of substances including cocaine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, Gonzalez Segovia was arrested and interviewed by Pennsylvania state police.
He admitted that this was the fourth time he had driven the same drug delivery route across Pennsylvania for people in California, and explained that they would load drugs between furniture in moving trucks in California and drive it to the East Coast for delivery in different locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, the Department of Justice said.