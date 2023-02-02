EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate.

Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of 28-year-old Dwayne Carter in January 2021.

Investigators say Carter died after he was shot in a car in the 200 block of North Jordan Street.

Police said Simon-Jeremiah told them he had gone to buy marijuana from Carter.

The men reportedly got into an argument, then Simon-Jeremiah pulled a gun, shot Carter, grabbed the drugs, and fled.