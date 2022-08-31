BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem has learned his sentence.

Jose Leon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Leon was found guilty in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators say last October, Leon stabbed Aviles with a large kitchen knife in the 900 block of East 4th Street. Aviles later died at the hospital.

Leon received the life sentence for the charge of first-degree murder. A judge also sentenced him to prison for other charges he was convicted of. Leon will serve all of his sentences consecutively:

1st count of aggravated assault: 27-60 months

2nd count of aggravated assault: 27-60 months

Possession of instruments of a crime: 16-60 months

Simple possession of methamphetamine: 6-12 months

Leon will be remanded to state prison.