ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Luis Benitez-Concepcion’s relapsed heroin addiction no doubt played a role in last year’s string of armed robberies in Allentown and Whitehall Township, according to prosecutors in Lehigh County.
But it can’t be used an excuse in justifying his crimes, Deputy District Attorney Diane Marakovits told the court in asking a judge to impose a sentence that will see the 46-year-old spend up to 10 years in prison.
Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Monday sentenced Benitez-Concepcion to 3 to 10 years in state prison for his role in a series of armed robberies. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of conspiracy and one count of robbery in connection with four armed stickups.
As part of the negotiated plea, the prosecution agreed to withdraw the remaining charges, cap the minimum sentence at 36 months and recommend that Benitez-Concepcion serve the sentences consecutively. The judge agreed with the plea arrangement also ordering the defendant to pay a combined $7,726 in restitution.
Authorities arrested Benitez-Concepcion last year in connection with the April 2020 gunpoint robbery of a Whitehall Township woman in a parking lot in 1100 block of Third Street. Investigators said he followed her home from an Allentown market and stole jewelry she was wearing.
Investigators also charged Benitez-Concepcion and a co-conspirator in a series of armed robberies in Allentown targeting gas stations and a discount store from August 2019 through April 2020.
On Monday, the judge noted in a pre-sentencing investigation that Benitez-Concepcion has had a heroin addiction for about 20 years and served a prison sentence in Puerto Rico for robbery and weapons offenses.
Defense attorney Gavin Holihan characterized Benitez-Concepcion’s most recent drug issues as a relapse after being unable to secure methadone during the pandemic. Once in prison and again clean, Benitez-Concepcion expressed remorse, waived his preliminary hearings, accepted responsibility and agreed to plead guilty, Holihan said.
Speaking through an interpreter, Benitez-Concepcion assured the court that he won’t go anywhere near the victims or businesses he victimized. Calling himself repentant, he apologized for being in court and told the judge that holds no hatred toward any of the victims.
“I made the mistake here,” Benitez-Concepcion said.
After the defendant addressed the court, Steinberg said he only took issue with Benitez-Concepcion’s use of the word mistake. Benitez-Concepcion and a co-conspirator were armed and wore masks, forcing employees to lay on the floor, the judge said. In the Whitehall Township robbery, he stalked a woman as she drove home from a market and robbed her as she sat in her car, he said.
“You terrorized these people with masks and guns,” Steinberg said.
The judge read briefly from the victim impact statement of the Whitehall Township robbery victim. She described as she drove to her daughter-in-law’s home and waited outside in her car. That’s when a man opened her door and pointed a gun at her head, according to the statement.
“Yes, a gun pointed in my temple for approx. 4 to 5 minutes,” the victim wrote in her statement.