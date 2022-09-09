WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It was a case of road rage that ended with a child getting shot in Whitehall Township. That child survived. The man who admitted to firing the shots learned his fate Friday afternoon.

The judge sentenced Christopher Bencosme to 9.5 to 20 years in prison inside an emotional courtroom Friday at the Lehigh County Courthouse. Bencosme was also ordered to pay the family of victims a restitution fee of $1,621.

It was a case of road rage back in November 2021, starting on Route 100, lasting for several miles onto Route 22 and into Whitehall Township.

Bencosme was 18 at the time, and a passenger in one of the vehicles, when he fired off several shots. The other vehicle held a family of five: David and Cynthia Reyes and their five children, ages 11, 7 and 3. Court records indicate both vehicles were engaging in aggressive driving toward each other.

It was the Reyes' 11-year-old girl who was shot in the back by one of Bencosme's bullets, lawyers said in court Friday. The bullet traveled to her upper thigh.

The prosecution explained to the judge that the family of the victims was too fearful and traumatized to be present for the sentencing. Instead, the family wrote a letter which was read aloud for the judge to hear.

The family's letter detailed the trauma of that day, explaining that their little girl who was shot, now becomes fearful even when another vehicle speeds by them.

Bencosme was sentenced after pleading guilty last June to charges that included aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The Reyes family also requested Bencosme pay a restitution fee of $1,621, which the judge granted.

The judge told Bencosme, "you're lucky you're not facing a murder charge."

Bencosme, in his own lengthy statement, conveyed remorse for his actions, saying he himself is the father of a one-year-old.

"Christopher's very remorseful about it, very difficult for a young man his age especially the way he grew up to accept responsibility for his mistakes," Bencosme's attorney Gavin Holihan told 69 News after the sentencing.

Bencosme said Friday he thought the driver of the vehicle was the only one inside at the time and that he didn't realize there were passengers.

When the judge asked him why he did it, Bencosme replied, "fear," saying he saw a handgun in the other vehicle before he fired his shots. Records say the victims indicated the opposite happened.

Reyes, who also had a gun, fired one shot back, after Bencosme's several shots.

Bencosme's mother, grandmother and three sisters all left the courtroom sobbing when the decision came down Friday.