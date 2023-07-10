ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who admitted to killing a former boxer in Allentown back in 2019 learned his sentence Monday.

Michael Murdaugh was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He had pleaded guilty to homicide in the January 2019 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Johnathan Williams.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in August 2020. Murdaugh was locked up in Lehigh County Jail in May 2022.

Williams was a former professional boxer who later coached kids at a gym.