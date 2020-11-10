Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall

 

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to sexual assaults at a Whitehall Township daycare has been sentenced.

Zachary Zimmerman was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison followed consecutively by three years of probation, according to his attorney. Zimmerman pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, all felonies.

Detectives with the Whitehall Township Police Department launched an investigation and interviewed three victims who attended A Lot Like Home Daycare at 2307 North First Avenue between 2011 and 2017. Officials determined the three victims were children at the daycare when Zimmerman allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with them.

At the time, Zimmerman lived at the location of the daycare.

