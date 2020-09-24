EASTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that drew a large crowd in Easton Wednesday night.
Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 12th and Washington streets for a shooting victim and several reports of shots fired.
Police found a 31-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of what police say are very serious injuries.
Police say they found evidence of a shooting at Cherry and Lehigh streets, about two blocks away. They also found several vehicles hit by gunfire, and a stolen handgun near where the victim was located.
Investigators believe the victim was targeted, and are looking into the handgun's role in the incident.
Police say a large crowd gathered at the scene, but the witnesses were uncooperative.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-250-6645 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.