ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was hit by a car and seriously hurt in Allentown Thursday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street in East Allentown.
Police say when they got there they found a man bleeding in the road. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
They also found the heavily damaged car that hit him, but no one inside. The occupants ran off.
The road will be closed for a couple of more hours as police investigate. If you know anything, give APD a call at the text tip line-610-437-7721.