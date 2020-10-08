ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was hit by a car and seriously hurt in Allentown Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street in East Allentown.

Police say when they got there they found a man bleeding in the road. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

They also found the heavily damaged car that hit him, but no one inside. The occupants ran off.

The road will be closed for a couple of more hours as police investigate. If you know anything, give APD a call at the text tip line-610-437-7721.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.