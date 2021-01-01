Plainfield Twp. crash

PLAINSHIELD TWP., Pa. - A 34-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

His vehicle hit a pillar outside a car dealership off Blue Valley Drive near Wind Gap around noon.

Slate Belt Police say the man had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No word yet on whether anyone was in the building at the time.

