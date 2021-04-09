UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was seriously injured after a crash in Upper Macungie Township Friday.
A tanker truck hit another vehicle on the intersection of Grange Road and Cetronia Road shortly after noon, according to a news release from the township police department.
Multiple witnesses said the truck was traveling southbound on Grange Road when it ran a red light and hit a minivan which had been traveling eastbound on Cetronia Road, police said.
The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The tanker truck driver was not hurt.