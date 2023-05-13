BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Police are asking for witnesses of a serious motorcycle accident to contact officials.

Authorities report the accident happened Friday just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of E. 3rd St. and Hayes St.

Police say an adult male was found in the roadway and was identified as the operator of the involved motorcycle.

Two additional vehicles were identified as being involved in the accident, police confirm.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Traffic Unit at PoliceTraffic@bethlehem-pa.gov or call (610)865-7000.