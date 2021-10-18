WIND GAP, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt in what authorities are calling an attempted murder-suicide in a mobile home park in the Slate Belt.
Ross Heyer, 35, shot his father's fiancée, then turned the gun on himself around 1 a.m. Monday in a mobile home off N. Broadway, near Route 33, in Wind Gap, said the Northampton County district attorney.
Heyer died, and the county coroner's office responded to the scene on Tribe Lane, dispatchers said.
"By all accounts, at this point in time, shot himself," Terry Houck, Northampton County DA, told WFMZ's Ali Reid. "So Ross Heyer was shot once, it’s consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The matter remains under investigation."
The woman, Heyer's father's fiancée, was flown to the hospital. Her condition is not known, authorities said.
Heyer's father was a witness to the incident, Houck said.
Investigators blocked off the home with police tape and remained at the scene for hours.