ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An autopsy has been completed on the man fatally shot by police in Allentown.

Xavier Arnold, 20, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital after the incident Friday night, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.

His manner of death is pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arnold, of Coplay, was seen assaulting someone around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Eighth and Maple streets, Allentown police say. When officers began chasing him, Arnold pulled out a gun and shot at police, authorities say. An officer returned fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. at the hospital.

An officer's protective vest was hit by a shot, but the officer was not injured, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Arnold's handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the full investigation, as per protocol, the DA said.