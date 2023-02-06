ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are looking for information about a fight that led to gunfire Sunday night.

A man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 8 p.m., police said.

Investigators determined he was shot in the 2100 block of S. Lumber Street during a fight between two groups of males, police said.

There was a large police presence in that area Sunday night, with officers walking on a grassy area near two vehicles.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has since been released, police said Monday morning.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and any witnesses or anyone with information should call police at 610-437-7721. Anonymous tips can be sent through Allentown police's Tip411 site.