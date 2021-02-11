ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police detained several people after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police officers were sent to the 700 block of South Eighth Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. A man who had been shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.
Officers on scene were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle and relayed that information to other officers in the area. The suspect vehicle was quickly found and after a brief vehicle pursuit, several people were detained in the area of N. 11th Street and W. Chew Street, according to the news release.
A firearm was recovered, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing.