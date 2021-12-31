ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot and killed in Allentown in broad daylight Friday.
Then police and SWAT teams moved into two nearby homes in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Allentown police and tactical teams with rifles drawn and shields up approached a home. They then did the same with the neighboring home and after about 15 minutes, two men, both cuffed, and an elderly woman, not cuffed, were taken from the home.
This followed an early afternoon shooting. Witnesses say a man was shot in the intersection of North Ninth and Gordon streets. Police say it happened at 1 p.m, and that they found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He later died at the hospital.
A neighbor says she saw the man then run toward the A1 Mini Mart and collapse near the ice machine.
Police could be seen taking pictures of the area.
At this time, we don't know why the shooting happened, but neighbors say drugs have become a big issue in the area.
An identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Criminal Investigations Division; the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office; the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.