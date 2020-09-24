Allen Street Allentown shooting scene
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Allen Street, said Allentown police Capt. Michael Becker.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, Becker said.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Becker said.

Police put up crime scene tape and placed evidence markers on the sidewalk.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.

