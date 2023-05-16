ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot on the Tilghman Street Bridge in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the bridge around 6:15 p.m. A short time later, police were notified that a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

The man told authorities that he was shot on the bridge, police said.

Police say the man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No word on if there are any suspects.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.