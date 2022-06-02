WALNUTPORT, Pa. - The Lehigh Township Police Department is looking for a man they say stole catalytic converters in the Lehigh Valley.
The man committed the thefts on May 16 at Panda Auto on Riverview Drive in Walnutport, according to a news release from township police.
The man was described as having dark hair, being 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and weighing approximately 170 pounds, township police said.
Police say the man cut a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. It is believed the same person stole several catalytic converters on May 23, according to township police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.