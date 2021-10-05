EASTON, Pa. – Easton's West Ward was the scene of a stabbing late Monday night.

The incident took place at North Locust Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to a 69 News photojournalist at the scene, an 18-year-old male was stabbed while trying to stop another male from attacking a female. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were seen searching the streets and sidewalks. There was a report of a bloody backpack in a dumpster where police were huddled. However, no crime scene tape had been set up on the premises.

