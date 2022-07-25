UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County man who died days after a snake strangled him in his home was a trained professional, a family friend tells 69 News.
Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday at the hospital, four days after an 18-foot boa constrictor-type snake wrapped itself around his neck, the county coroner says.
It happened at Senseman's home in Upper Macungie Township, and police had to shoot the snake to death to rescue the man.
His death was ruled an accident, but it's sparking conversation around handling exotic reptiles.
A close family friend of Senseman's say he was an experienced snake handler of 10 years, and that he had been taking care of rescues.
It's believed he saved the snake that killed him from an abusive home, and was changing its tank to feed and give it water at the time of the incident.
"Most of the time, it is not out of aggression, so there might be situations, like they like to go towards warmth, so they sense body heat," said Cher Vatalaro, director of conservation education at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. "They are constrictors, that is their natural behavior, but obviously that poses a threat."
The friend says Senseman was a strong advocate for snakes of that size to be handled by professionals.
Regardless of their size, incidents can occur at any time, and experts say being aware of your surroundings is key.
Workers at the Lehigh Valley Zoo reptile exhibit say it's important to remember proper upkeep in terms of food and space, and the environment each snake is in.