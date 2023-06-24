WASHINGTON TWP.,Pa. - A man in Northampton County is suing the Washington Township Police Department and one of its officers over allegations of excessive force.

This stems from a July 2021 incident in the 2300 block of Ackermanville Road.

Robin Bet said he was knocked out after officer Daniel Deiter body slammed him while while police investigated downed wires on his property in the 2300 block of Ackermanville Road.

The lawsuit says Bet wasn't allowed to leave his property and when he tried, that's Deiter allegedly body slammed him, cuffed him, stuck a foot in his ribs, and said he would be going to jail.