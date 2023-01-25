BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An arrest has been made in an armed robbery at a Bethlehem business over the weekend.

Ryen Mohr, 19, is accused of pointing a gun at employees at the Bethlehem Star Dry Cleaners and running off with cash, city police said.

The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the dry cleaners in the 1300 block of Linden Street.

U.S. Marshals helped locate and arrest Mohr at a home in Allentown on Wednesday morning, police said.

He's charged with robbery, theft, firearms without a license and possessing instruments of crime.