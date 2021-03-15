Handcuffs - police lights

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say a man who is suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has been taken into custody.

Jaime Fernandez-Maldonado, 37, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, theft, simple assault, and terroristic threats, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office.

Allentown Police were called to a location at 7th and Tilghman streets March 7 for a report of a woman being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Fernandez-Maldonado, the DA's office said. The victim, whose name will not be released, said when she returned home from work, she found Fernandez-Maldonado inside her apartment, according to the news release.

Police say he sexually assaulted, punched, kicked and choked the woman and restrained her with zip ties and forced her into her own vehicle. He also stole money from the victim, according to the DA's office. Police say during the drive, Fernandez-Maldonado threatened the woman, who was able to escape the vehicle.

Fernandez-Maldonado was arrested Saturday in Brevard County, Florida, by Palm Bay Police and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, the DA's office said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.