ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say a man who is suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has been taken into custody.
Jaime Fernandez-Maldonado, 37, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, theft, simple assault, and terroristic threats, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Allentown Police were called to a location at 7th and Tilghman streets March 7 for a report of a woman being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Fernandez-Maldonado, the DA's office said. The victim, whose name will not be released, said when she returned home from work, she found Fernandez-Maldonado inside her apartment, according to the news release.
Police say he sexually assaulted, punched, kicked and choked the woman and restrained her with zip ties and forced her into her own vehicle. He also stole money from the victim, according to the DA's office. Police say during the drive, Fernandez-Maldonado threatened the woman, who was able to escape the vehicle.
Fernandez-Maldonado was arrested Saturday in Brevard County, Florida, by Palm Bay Police and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, the DA's office said.