S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody.

The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

Officers surrounded an SUV, and a woman told 69 News she witnessed the start of the incident, and said officers had their guns drawn.

Police appeared to be involved in a standoff and were trying to make contact with someone in the SUV.

People weren't allowed to enter the shopping center, and shoppers coming out of the stores were told to leave right away.

A tactical unit eventually approached the SUV, and that's when the man got out and was taken into custody around 10:20 p.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm any details with 69 News.