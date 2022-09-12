ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Allentown Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Law Street shortly before noon, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Arriving officers saw numerous shell casings on the ground and located some property that appeared to have been damaged by gunshots, city police said.

Nobody was hurt.

A short time later detectives saw Sandy Dela-Cruz Rosario with a handgun partially concealed in his waistband, according to city police. He was taken into custody without incident and subsequently admitted to his involvement in the incident, according to the news release.

Dela-Cruz Rosario, of Allentown, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.