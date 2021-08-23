ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 36-year-old Allentown man has been charged after a police pursuit early Monday morning.
Joseph Knauss is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, stop signs and yield signs, traffic control signals, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
City police officers tried to perform a vehicle stop on Knauss, who police say was the suspect of a criminal investigation at Cedar Crest and Tilghman Streets, around 7:30 a.m.
Knauss fled from responding officers, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, city police said. Knauss was taken into custody in the 6000 block of Hamilton Boulevard with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police without further incident, according to Allentown police.