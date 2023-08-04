BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A man is in custody after Bethlehem police say they received information on Thursday that he allegedly made statements about constructing and detonating an explosive at this year's Musikfest.

The Bethlehem Police Department says Robert "Bob" Bowen is being detained after an investigation that was prompted by the statements, which did not specify a timeframe or location at Musikfest.

The investigation led police to find that Bowen was connected to several recent incidents in and around Bethlehem involving an unknown male detonating firework-sized devices.

These include incidents previously reported to police that took place in the area of the 200 block of West Goepp Street, the 700 block of Wyandotte Street and the area of the Hill-to-Hill Bridge.

Based upon their findings, the Bethlehem Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence where Bowen was staying in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street.

On Friday, the department's emergency response team — with the assistance of the Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team, the Allentown office of the FBI, and the Bethlehem Fire Department Bomb Squad — served the search warrant on that location.

Police say the criminal investigation remains active with Bowen remaining in police custody, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Bethlehem Police Department encourages anyone to report suspicious or unusual behavior by calling 911.