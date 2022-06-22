Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of East Walnut Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid on scene to the victim.

The man was transported to a local hospital by Allentown EMS, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

