EASTON, Pa. | Gustavo Rivera told a Northampton County judge that Kara Heckenberger was a good friend to him and his wife. And he wishes that he would never have texted her that fateful August 2017 night.
“That’s something I now have to live with forever,” Rivera said.
Northampton County Judge Abraham Kassis on Wednesday sentenced Rivera to 4½ to 9 years in state prison after pleading guilty in October to a single felony count of drug delivery resulting in death.
The now 33-year-old provided the 27-year-old Heckenberger with what he thought was a Percocet tablet.
But authorities said the tablet was a counterfeit and was actually made entirely of fentanyl. Heckenberger died Aug. 9, 2017, after her parents found her unresponsive in their Lower Nazareth Township home. Rivera also took one of the fake Percocet tablets.
Reading from a prepared statement, Rivera, of Bethlehem, apologized to Heckenberger’s parents, who were in the courtroom. He said he couldn’t even imagine what the family is going through and what they will continue to go through in the wake of their daughter’s death.
Rivera told the court that all he can do now is to use this time to overcome his addictions and better himself.
“I just hope and pray that one day you can forgive me,” he said.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Bill Blake spoke on the family’s behalf, reading a prepared statement written by Gary Heckenberger.
He described his daughter as sweet, caring, intelligent and “just a beautiful person inside.” Ironically, the last photo they have of their daughter was of her holding Rivera’s infant daughter.
Heckenberger suffered from a condition that resulted in severe abdominal pain that made if difficult to even concentrate, according to her father. Frustrated by the lack of treatment options, they believe she opted to try Percocet before a planned visit to see her brother.
Gary Heckenberger wrote that his wife cannot let go of the feeling that their daughter might still be alive had she checked on her a little earlier that night, no doubt a part of the “tortured grieving process of a parent losing a child.”
Blake told the court that the initial plea offer was 5 to 10 years for Rivera pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. As part of ongoing negotiations, the defense asked for a slightly lesser sentence, according to the prosecution.
The family was comfortable with the proposed 4½- to 9-year sentence provided Rivera pleaded guilty to the original charge of drug delivery resulting in death, Blake said. The proposed sentence was below what it known as the mitigated range, so the judge wanted clarification and assurances that the family approved of the plea deal.
Kassis, who offered the family his “deepest condolences” and “utmost sympathy,” told Rivera that he doesn’t question his regret, but the fact that he and the victim were friends shouldn’t mitigate the “horrible outcome.”
The situation wasn’t the typical dealer, user arrangement, and the Heckenbergers words and actions are something for which Rivera should be very grateful, Kassis said, noting the plea deal includes an element of forgiveness.
Rivera has been in county jail since his arraignment in October 2018 and will receive credit for time served. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.